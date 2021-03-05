Left Menu

Wipro stocks fall nearly 4 pc after signing deal to buy Capco for USD 1.45 bn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:24 IST
Wipro stocks fall nearly 4 pc after signing deal to buy Capco for USD 1.45 bn

IT services major Wipro's shares on Friday went down nearly 4 per cent in early trade after the firm said it has signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion (over Rs 10,500 crore) deal.

This will be the biggest ever acquisition by Wipro.

On BSE, the shares were trading at Rs 421.30, lower 3.99 per cent over the previous close.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip was trading 3.98 per cent lower at Rs 421.30.

Clients will benefit from a combination of Wipro's capabilities in strategic design, domain and consulting, digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, data and IT services with Capco's deep domain and consulting capabilities across banking, payments, capital markets, insurance, risk and regulatory offerings, Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1998, Capco works with more than 100 clients and has many long-standing relationships with the world's leading financial institutions. The company's consolidated revenues for the year ended December 2020 was USD 720 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 6% of French COVID cases are Brazilian/South African variants -Veran

Around six percent of COVID-19 cases in France are from the more contagious variants first found in Brazil and South Africa, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.Veran also told BFM TV that France was doing all it could to av...

Indus Action releases the third edition (since 2018) of The Bright Spots report this year

New Delhi India, March 5 ANIConnect360 PR In the midst of uncertain times, with the future outlook of social protection raising many questions, Indus Action releases its third annual The Bright Spots Report 2020. In addition to the data and...

China blue-chip index ends lower after Beijing sets conservative growth target

Chinas blue-chip stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, as investors digested the modest annual growth target set in the premiers annual work report, although tech shares rebounded on a stronger commitment to supporting home-grown technolo...

Orient Celebrates Women's Day, Launches a New Line of Kitchen Appliances

Emerging needs of the dual income families during COVID period has led Orient Electric to launch a new line of kitchen appliances. Starting with Miracle Diva, a 750W mixer grinder, the line will soon be extended to include other small appli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021