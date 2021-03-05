Shop the Dress from Marks & Spencer

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Spring is synonymous to new beginnings, flowers and lots of colour. Keeping up with the season the latest spring collection from M& S offers a mix of versatile prints and pop-up colours. Popular Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta was seen celebrating spring, twirling her way in a tiered floral mini dress from their Spring 21’collection. This versatile bold floral print jersey is a spring must-have which scores high on comfort and fashion alike! On sporting the dress, Sayani Gupta says “Loved this dress the moment I saw it, it is extremely comfortable and has a style statement that resonates with me as I always love fuss free clothes.” The same print in tops, t-shirts and even skirts - now available in stores & online to give an edge to your style! The new M&S Spring’21 collection has a lot to offer, right from wide leg comfortable pants, trendy skirts to lovely dresses and fashionable lingerie. Add a breath of fresh air to your wardrobe or chase the sun in your favouritecolour this spring with M&S. Image: Spotted - Sayani Gupta twirling in the latest M&S Spring Collection Jersey Dress PWR PWR

