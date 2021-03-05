Left Menu

Reliance to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for employees, families

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinating its employees and their immediate family, totaling an estimated 12.2 lakh, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate looks to safeguard them against the COVID-19 virus.Indias largest private company joins the likes of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services TCS, Infosys, Accenture, and public sector lender State Bank of India among others who are bearing the cost of vaccination of their employees and their dependents.As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:43 IST
Reliance to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for employees, families

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinating its employees and their immediate family, totaling an estimated 12.2 lakh, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate looks to safeguard them against the COVID-19 virus.

India's largest private company joins the likes of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, and public sector lender State Bank of India among others who are bearing the cost of vaccination of their employees and their dependents.

''As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children. You and your family's safety and well-being is our responsibility,'' said Nita Ambani, non-executive director, Reliance Industries and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, in an internal communication to all employees.

The firm has tied-up with specific hospitals to roll out the vaccination drive for employees at the places where they are stationed. The vaccination drive will cover all employees of the company's oil and chemical division, retail unit and telecom venture Jio, their associates, and their registered dependents.

''Mukesh and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family - the Reliance Family,'' she wrote.

She further urged all those employees eligible to get vaccinated under the government's COVID-19 vaccination programme to register quickly.

The government has in the Phase-II of the inoculation drive, allowing people older than 60 years and those above 45 years with chronic health disorders to be vaccinated.

It has asked private hospitals serving as vaccination centres to charge Rs 250 per dose of a vaccine.

For Reliance employees and their dependents, this cost will be borne by the company.

Nita, who is wife of Reliance chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, urged employees to not let their guard down against the scourge of the coronavirus yet. ''Continue to maintain utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of this collective battle. Together, we must win and we will win!'' She said the government has launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme across the country.

''In our Reliance Family Day 2020 message, Mukesh and I personally assured you that as soon as any approved COVID-19 vaccine is available in India, we will do our best to plan early vaccination for all Reliance employees and family members,'' she wrote. ''We remain committed to this goal and to contributing to our nation's collective ability to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.'' PTI ANZ ANZ DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 6% of French COVID cases are Brazilian/South African variants -Veran

Around six percent of COVID-19 cases in France are from the more contagious variants first found in Brazil and South Africa, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.Veran also told BFM TV that France was doing all it could to av...

Indus Action releases the third edition (since 2018) of The Bright Spots report this year

New Delhi India, March 5 ANIConnect360 PR In the midst of uncertain times, with the future outlook of social protection raising many questions, Indus Action releases its third annual The Bright Spots Report 2020. In addition to the data and...

China blue-chip index ends lower after Beijing sets conservative growth target

Chinas blue-chip stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, as investors digested the modest annual growth target set in the premiers annual work report, although tech shares rebounded on a stronger commitment to supporting home-grown technolo...

Orient Celebrates Women's Day, Launches a New Line of Kitchen Appliances

Emerging needs of the dual income families during COVID period has led Orient Electric to launch a new line of kitchen appliances. Starting with Miracle Diva, a 750W mixer grinder, the line will soon be extended to include other small appli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021