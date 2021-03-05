Reverie's Prabandhak Goes Pan-India and International with Its Newest Release

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Reverie Language Technologies, a leader in comprehensive full-stack Indic language localization and user engagement solutions, announces the launch of Prabandhak V2.0, an AI-powered translation management hub. With the launch of Prabandhak V2.0, Reverie looks forward to tapping into the growing Indic translation industry, and goes beyond India with the addition of 53 international languages.

How does Prabandhak help? Most enterprises find it difficult to get a huge volume of content translated within a reasonable time. With Prabandhak, managing large volume projects at scale and overseeing resource and workflow management is a child’s play. Prabandhak offers enterprises full transparency and control with its real-time project management dashboard by providing clear visibility of timelines, cost, and accuracy.

Advertisement

Prabandhak helps enterprises, LSPs, and individual translators to easily manage large projects at scale and increase their revenue significantly. With superior translation technologies, the platform improves productivity and enables them to deliver projects up to 4 times faster by automating the translation.

• Go to market 40% faster than manual translation with neural machine translation specifically trained on Indian languages • Work with all entities on one single platform with a real-time collaboration hub • Eliminate manual file transport and coordination with a secure, centralised data management • No more follow-ups through emails/calls with a real-time project and resource tracking system • Reduce cost, effort, and turnaround time with a reusable, Indian-language specific translation memory and base • Quickly and accurately translate documents with Indic spell checker and glossaries with the inbuilt CAT tool for Indian languages with automated QA • Say no to manual DTP and DTP-related cost with auto recompilation of files • Post your requirements on the marketplace and work with competent LSPs and freelance translators in the collaborative marketplace for Indian languages What’s new in Prabandhak V2? • Prabandhak V2 supports 21 Indian languages and 53 international languages.

• Improved NMT suggestions from English to 11 Indian languages and enhanced NMT support from 11 Indian languages to English, which increases productivity by 80% with quality machine translation output • Seamless project management for LSPs to create organizations within Prabandhak and to help centralize project management activities.

• Language-wise effective word count in project overview and task overview modules for LSPs to help understand repetition.

• Improved terminology finder and glossary management to extract glossary terms, translate, transliterate or keep the terms as is. This also helps maintain consistency during translation • Improved CAT tool features: auto save, enhanced filter options, NMT and transliteration suggestions, automated QA/QC and much more. • Translation memory (TM) can be applied to projects at all levels to help reduce efforts in retranslating the content (that which has already been translated). • Domain-specific and client-specific TMs and TM filters to help maintain and use project-specific TMs • Supports multiple file uploads for proofreading.

• Improved data security features: options to allow and disallow download source and/or translated content, translate content with “Read Only” option to keep confidential data safe, etc. Commenting on the launch of Prabandhak V2.0, Vinay Raj, VP Reverie Language Technologies said “With a larger emphasis on “Atmanirbharta” it's only right that we equip our Language Service Providers and freelance translators with a platform which uncomplicates their translation and project management challenges. Reliability, scalability, transparency, accuracy, standardisation of processes and empowerment through technology is what we aim to achieve for India’s translation industry.

About Reverie Language Technologies Reverie Language Technologies offers businesses and governments a wide range of language technologies for both text and voice.

These include machine translation, speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversions, search and discovery, Indic fonts, etc. Our technologies and solutions power digital assets like websites, applications (mobile/web), chat bots, IVRs and more. With a dedicated team of highly-experienced experts focused exclusively on Indian languages, we offer cutting-edge solutions to both government and enterprises.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)