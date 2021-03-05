Left Menu

China blue-chip index ends lower after Beijing sets conservative growth target

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.3% at 5,262.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index was nearly unchanged at 3,501.99. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang revealed a modest above-6% economic growth target for the country this year in his work report, below analyst consensus, as the economy emerges from a year disrupted by the effects of COVID-19.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:12 IST
China blue-chip index ends lower after Beijing sets conservative growth target
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

China's blue-chip stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, as investors digested the modest annual growth target set in the premier's annual work report, although tech shares rebounded on a stronger commitment to supporting home-grown technology. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.3% at 5,262.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index was nearly unchanged at 3,501.99.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang revealed a modest above-6% economic growth target for the country this year in his work report, below analyst consensus, as the economy emerges from a year disrupted by the effects of COVID-19. The low target frees up Beijing to deal with economic issues detrimental to long-term stability, said Zhiwei Zhang, the chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The speech of Chairman Guo Shuqing of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Tuesday clearly conveyed the government's concern about the risk of bubbles in the current market, and also made it clear that interest rates will rise this year. His speech and today's government work report sent a consistent message," Zhang said. Chinese shares have come under pressure in recent weeks on investor concern around policy tightening.

Real estate firms dropped 2.5% after Li said China would stabilize land and house prices and warned against speculation. Tech firms outperformed after the work report said China would increase its annual research and development spending by more than 7% every year over the next five years.

The smaller Shenzhen index edged up 0.2%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.7 and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index added 0.4%​.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas grid operator made $16 bln price error during winter storm, watchdog says

Texas power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas ERCOT made a 16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the state, Potomac Economics, which monitors the states power market, sai...

Sunon's Workspace Products Win Prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award 2020, Standing Out from Over 3,000 Candidates

Sunon, a leading workspace solution provider, proudly announced that it has received two prestigious Good Design Awards 2020. The awards were given to Sunons Plis and D Series products in the Furniture category, standing out from more than ...

Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians

Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the countrys dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his ...

BRIEF-'Frothy' U.S. SPACs will leave some investors 'poorly', says LSE CEO

London Stock Exchange Group PLC LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP CEO DAVID SCHWIMMER SAYS SHIFT IN EURO SHARE TRADING FROM LONDON TO AMSTERDAM HAD BEEN WELL TELEGRAPHEDLSES SCHWIMMER SAYS THERE IS FROTH IN U.S. SPACS MARKET, WILL END POORLY FOR ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021