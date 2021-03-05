Left Menu

Shop the dress from Marks & Spencer

Spring is synonymous to new beginnings, flowers and lots of colour. Keeping up with the season the latest spring collection from M&S offers a mix of versatile prints and pop-up colours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:25 IST
Shop the dress from Marks & Spencer
Spotted - Sayani Gupta twirling in the latest M&S Spring Collection Jersey Dress. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spring is synonymous to new beginnings, flowers and lots of colour. Keeping up with the season the latest spring collection from M&S offers a mix of versatile prints and pop-up colours. Popular Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta was seen celebrating spring, twirling her way in a tiered floral mini dress from their Spring 21'collection. This versatile bold floral print jersey is a spring must-have which scores high on comfort and fashion alike!

"Loved this dress the moment I saw it, it is extremely comfortable and has a style statement that resonates with me as I always love fuss free clothes," said Sayani Gupta, on sporting the dress. The same print in tops, t-shirts and even skirts - now available in stores and online to give an edge to your style!

The new M&S Spring'21 collection has a lot to offer, right from wide leg comfortable pants, trendy skirts to lovely dresses and fashionable lingerie. Add a breath of fresh air to your wardrobe or chase the sun in your favourite colour this spring with M&S. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians

Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the countrys dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his ...

OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil it bought last yr

International oil prices rose after OPEC and its allies ignored Indias plea to ease production control, with Saudi Arabia asking New Delhi to instead use oil it bought at rock bottom rates last year.Brent crude, the most widely used benchma...

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights: Mamata Banerjee.

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights Mamata Banerjee....

Drugmaker Takeda asks Japan for Moderna COVID-19 shot approval

Takeda Pharmaceutical said it had asked regulators to approve use of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, which would add a third option to Japans vaccination programme. Japan began inoculations last month using Pfizers vaccine, which was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021