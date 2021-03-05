Left Menu

Blockchain firm Ripple sees no fallout in Asia Pacific from SEC lawsuit

"It (the lawsuit) has hindered activity in the United States, but it has not really impacted what's going on for us in Asia Pacific," Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's chief executive officer, told Reuters in a video interview from California. "We have been able to continue to grow the business in Asia and Japan because we've had regulatory clarity in those markets," he said, adding that he did not know of any exchange outside the United States that had halted XRP trading.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:33 IST
Blockchain firm Ripple sees no fallout in Asia Pacific from SEC lawsuit

Blockchain payments firm Ripple has not experienced any fallout in its Asia Pacific business after being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company's chief executive officer said on Friday. In late December, the SEC charged Ripple, which is associated with cryptocurrency XRP, with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

After that, the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase shut down trading in XRP, which is the world's seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value. "It (the lawsuit) has hindered activity in the United States, but it has not really impacted what's going on for us in Asia Pacific," Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's chief executive officer, told Reuters in a video interview from California.

"We have been able to continue to grow the business in Asia and Japan because we've had regulatory clarity in those markets," he said, adding that he did not know of any exchange outside the United States that had halted XRP trading. "XRP is traded on over 200 exchanges around the world. It's really only three or four exchanges in the United States that have halted trading," he said.

Garlinghouse was one of two of the firm's executives alleged by the SEC in December of personally gaining about $600 million received from the unregistered offering. Financial regulators around the world are looking to decide how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

The outcome of their assessments could determine whether cryptocurrencies will grow into mainstream assets or remain niche products. Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the SEC, promised during his congressional confirmation hearing to provide "guidance and clarity" to the cyptocurrency market.

While bitcoin is considered a commodity by U.S. financial regulators, most other cryptocurrencies have yet to be classified as commodities or securities. Ripple has signed more than 15 new contracts with banks globally since the SEC brought its lawsuit, Garlinghouse said, adding that he believed the lack of clarity in the United States has been a "hindrance" to innovation.

"We're seeing the activity of XRP liquidity has grown outside the United States and continue to grow in Asia, certainly in Japan," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians

Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the countrys dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his ...

OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil it bought last yr

International oil prices rose after OPEC and its allies ignored Indias plea to ease production control, with Saudi Arabia asking New Delhi to instead use oil it bought at rock bottom rates last year.Brent crude, the most widely used benchma...

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights: Mamata Banerjee.

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights Mamata Banerjee....

Drugmaker Takeda asks Japan for Moderna COVID-19 shot approval

Takeda Pharmaceutical said it had asked regulators to approve use of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, which would add a third option to Japans vaccination programme. Japan began inoculations last month using Pfizers vaccine, which was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021