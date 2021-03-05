Left Menu

PVR unveils Mysuru's biggest 6-screen multiplex

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a six-screen property at Forum Centre City Mall here, strengthening its presence in Karnataka with 109 screens in 16 properties.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:42 IST
The multiplex operator has 844 screens at 177 properties in 71 cities. Image Credit: ANI

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a six-screen property at Forum Centre City Mall here, strengthening its presence in Karnataka with 109 screens in 16 properties. Located in the heart of silk city, the new PVR Cinema is spread across 32,240 square feet and can accommodate a total of 1,078 audiences.

"South is an important market for us and occupies a major share of screens. Expanding in the region holds a lot of significance for us due to the immense passion for movies among audiences," said Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli. PVR now has 292 screens across 47 properties in the South. The multiplex operator has strengthened its growth momentum in the financial year 2020-2021 and now has 844 screens at 177 properties in 71 cities in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

