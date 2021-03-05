Himachal Pradesh to register negative growth of 6.2 pc in FY21 due to COVID: Eco Survey

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh is expected to register a negative growth of 6.2 per cent in the current financial year 2020-21, due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the State Assembly on Friday.

The per capita income of the state at the current prices is estimated to drop by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,83,286 for fiscal year 2020-21, the survey showed.

The state Budget for 2021-22 will be presented on Saturday.

The survey pegged a negative growth of 6.2 per cent for the state in the current financial year 2020-21 as coronavirus-related disruptions affected economic activities.

The growth rate for 2019-20 stood at 8.9 per cent, for 2018-19 it was 7.1 per cent, for 2017-18 it was 6.8 per cent and for 2016-17 it was 7 per cent.

Per capita income at current prices for 2019-20 is estimated to be Rs 1,90,407 as against Rs 1,76,460 for 2018-19, a growth of 7.9 per cent during 2019-20 as compared to 6.6 per cent during 2018-19.

