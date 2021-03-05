Left Menu

More women borrowed personal loans during pandemic: Report

Maximum loans are given to women in the age group of 26-35 having a share of 40 per cent in the overall disbursements in the year 2020, it said, adding that 6.26 crore women borrowers have a credit history as of now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:53 IST
More women borrowed personal loans during pandemic: Report

More women have resorted to unsecured personal loan borrowings rather than home loans or auto loans during the pandemic, according to a report.

Personal loans, which are typically consumption loans borrowed without any security to meet expenses, have witnessed a 23 per cent year-on-year rise in the number of women borrowers in the first nine months of 2020-21 (FY21) till December, as against a 5 per cent growth in home loans segment, the report by CRIF High Mark, a credit information company, said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in deeper financial issues in some households as the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns hurt financially. The active loans to women borrowers stood at 64.82 lakh in the personal loan segment, as against 43.54 lakh in home loans, while auto loans witnessed a 4 per cent de-growth to 18.18 lakh women borrowers, the report released in the run-up to the women's day said. Women's share in the overall personal loan and auto loan pie has increased by one percentage point to 16 per cent now, the report said, adding they constitute 29 per cent of the home loans market.

The company data said the average ticket size of personal loans borrowed by men and women has reduced by 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, over the past one year.

The average size of loan borrowed by women continues to be smaller than that borrowed by men, while the average auto loan size borrowed by women is 8 per cent higher than that borrowed by men.

The share of top five states in the personal loan portfolio outstanding for women has increased by 18 per cent over the previous year, and women borrowers from southern states have higher credit book size as compared to western and northern states, it said. A total of 1.8 crore loans - split into 18 lakh auto loans, 15 lakh home loans and 1.5 crore personal loans - were given out in the first three quarters of 2020-21, it said, adding that this was 40 per cent lower than the 2.97 crore in the year-ago period.

In terms of the value of loans disbursed to women borrowers, public sector banks have had the largest share observed over the past four quarters, followed by NBFCs and private banks, it said. Maximum loans are given to women in the age group of 26-35 having a share of 40 per cent in the overall disbursements in the year 2020, it said, adding that 6.26 crore women borrowers have a credit history as of now.

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas grid operator made $16 bln price error during winter storm, watchdog says

Texas power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas ERCOT made a 16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the state, Potomac Economics, which monitors the states power market, sai...

Sunon's Workspace Products Win Prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award 2020, Standing Out from Over 3,000 Candidates

Sunon, a leading workspace solution provider, proudly announced that it has received two prestigious Good Design Awards 2020. The awards were given to Sunons Plis and D Series products in the Furniture category, standing out from more than ...

Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians

Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the countrys dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his ...

BRIEF-'Frothy' U.S. SPACs will leave some investors 'poorly', says LSE CEO

London Stock Exchange Group PLC LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP CEO DAVID SCHWIMMER SAYS SHIFT IN EURO SHARE TRADING FROM LONDON TO AMSTERDAM HAD BEEN WELL TELEGRAPHEDLSES SCHWIMMER SAYS THERE IS FROTH IN U.S. SPACS MARKET, WILL END POORLY FOR ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021