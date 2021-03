BRIEF-'Frothy' U.S. SPACs will leave some investors 'poorly', says LSE CEO

London Stock Exchange Group PLC: LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP CEO DAVID SCHWIMMER SAYS SHIFT IN EURO SHARE TRADING FROM LONDON TO AMSTERDAM HAD BEEN "WELL TELEGRAPHED"

LSE'S SCHWIMMER SAYS THERE IS "FROTH" IN U.S. SPACS MARKET, WILL END "POORLY" FOR SOME INVESTORS LSE'S SCHWIMMER SAYS SPACS HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY BUT INVESTORS SHOULD USE THEM THOUGHTFULLY AND CAREFULLY

LSE'S SCHWIMMER SAYS LSE GROUP WILL KEEP OFFICES IN CANARY WHARF AND CITY OF LONDON