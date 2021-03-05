Six injured as bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway

Half a dozen passengers were injured after a speeding bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

Three of the passengers got severely injured in the accident that took place in Dankaur police station area and were admitted to a private hospital, they said.

''The bus was moving from Farrukhabad in western Uttar Pradesh to Gurgaon in Haryana but overturned after its driver lost control while the bus was on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur,'' a police spokesperson said.

Those hospitalised have been identified as Hari Ram (45), Gopi (22) and Aman (19), the spokesperson said, adding that three other passengers had got minor injuries in the road crash.

The damaged bus was cleared off the road and normal traffic movement restored along the route, the police said.