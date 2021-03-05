Six injured as bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway

Six injured as bus overturns on Yamuna ExpresswayPTI | Noida | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:58 IST
Half a dozen passengers were injured after a speeding bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, police said.
Three of the passengers got severely injured in the accident that took place in Dankaur police station area and were admitted to a private hospital, they said.
''The bus was moving from Farrukhabad in western Uttar Pradesh to Gurgaon in Haryana but overturned after its driver lost control while the bus was on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur,'' a police spokesperson said.
Those hospitalised have been identified as Hari Ram (45), Gopi (22) and Aman (19), the spokesperson said, adding that three other passengers had got minor injuries in the road crash.
The damaged bus was cleared off the road and normal traffic movement restored along the route, the police said.
ALSO READ
No injury marks found on bodies of two girls found dead in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Police chief H C Awasthi says citing postmortem report.
Uttar Pradesh police files FIR in Unnao girls' death case
Woman killed, man injured in two separate leopard attacks in Uttarakhand
Wire & Cable Manufacturer, V-Marc files for IPO First manufacturing Company from Uttarakhand to be listed on NSE Emerge
Sonu Sood extends support to family of deceased in Uttarakhand glacier burst