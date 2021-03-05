PhonePe launches diversity and inclusion charter

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Friday announced its diversity and inclusion charter with the first phase focusing on gender, sexual orientation and people with disability. The platform has pledged to increase female representation in its two senior-most leadership roles (directors and vice presidents) from 16 to 25 per cent by year-end.

The company said it has taken on a numerical goal for gender at the senior level where stronger representation at the top is easily visible and helps provide role models for the broader organisation. "To be the employer of choice for LGBTQ community, PhonePe's initial focus will be on creating spaces for conversation and awareness, and to review policies, processes and systems to be more inclusive," it said.

The company is also reviewing its current roles, policy framework and infrastructure to enable people with disabilities to be a larger part of the organisation. "As we build solutions for a billion Indians, it is important for us that the organisation we create truly represents the diversity of our customer base," said Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO.

"There is a strong correlation between diverse organisations and increased shareholder value. As a diverse workspace, we will be able to attract from a wider talent pool. And we will be able to encourage deeper, more holistic thinking." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)