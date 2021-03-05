Left Menu

PhonePe launches diversity and inclusion charter

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Friday announced its diversity and inclusion charter with the first phase focusing on gender, sexual orientation and people with disability.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:01 IST
PhonePe launches diversity and inclusion charter
Women leaders at the fast-growing digital payments platform. Image Credit: ANI

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Friday announced its diversity and inclusion charter with the first phase focusing on gender, sexual orientation and people with disability. The platform has pledged to increase female representation in its two senior-most leadership roles (directors and vice presidents) from 16 to 25 per cent by year-end.

The company said it has taken on a numerical goal for gender at the senior level where stronger representation at the top is easily visible and helps provide role models for the broader organisation. "To be the employer of choice for LGBTQ community, PhonePe's initial focus will be on creating spaces for conversation and awareness, and to review policies, processes and systems to be more inclusive," it said.

The company is also reviewing its current roles, policy framework and infrastructure to enable people with disabilities to be a larger part of the organisation. "As we build solutions for a billion Indians, it is important for us that the organisation we create truly represents the diversity of our customer base," said Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO.

"There is a strong correlation between diverse organisations and increased shareholder value. As a diverse workspace, we will be able to attract from a wider talent pool. And we will be able to encourage deeper, more holistic thinking." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians

Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the countrys dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his ...

OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil it bought last yr

International oil prices rose after OPEC and its allies ignored Indias plea to ease production control, with Saudi Arabia asking New Delhi to instead use oil it bought at rock bottom rates last year.Brent crude, the most widely used benchma...

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights: Mamata Banerjee.

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights Mamata Banerjee....

Drugmaker Takeda asks Japan for Moderna COVID-19 shot approval

Takeda Pharmaceutical said it had asked regulators to approve use of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, which would add a third option to Japans vaccination programme. Japan began inoculations last month using Pfizers vaccine, which was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021