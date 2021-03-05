Left Menu

Auto industry bodies recommend incentivising enhanced domestic value-addition, localisation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:30 IST
Auto industry bodies recommend incentivising enhanced domestic value-addition, localisation

Automobile and auto components industry bodies SIAM and ACMA on Friday recommended incentivising enhanced domestic value-addition and localisation to leverage on the USD 25 billion import substitution opportunity but said the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme should not cannibalise existing exporters by incentivising new players.

In a presentation at the PLI event organised by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Niti Aayog, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Kenichi Ayukawa and CII Manufacturing Council Chairperson Baba Kalyani stressed that PLI scheme is required for Indian auto component and auto industry as the sector is not sufficiently globally competitive today.

In their presentation, Ayukawa, who is also the MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Kalyani, the Chairman & MD – Bharat Forge Ltd, said the aspiration of the sector is to achieve two-fold growth in exports by 2025-26 with automobile manufacturers achieving exports of USD 19 billion and auto component makers touching USD 30 billion.

In order to achieve that, they said it is imperative to enhance competitiveness of the Indian auto-component sector, which can be achieved by reducing various costs of land, labour, capital, logistics and regulation. Besides, there is the need to develop industrial infrastructure and availability of skilled resources along with setting up of high-technology automotive clusters, including for MSMEs.

They recommended incentivising of ''enhanced domestic value-addition/ localisation to leverage the large (USD 25 billion) imports substitution opportunity that exists''.

While pitching for incentivising investments in technology Development, R&D and innovation, they also mooted giving support to large auto component MNCs (Tier-1s) to establish their mother plants and sourcing hubs in India and, make India integral part of their global value chains.

However, the PLI ''scheme should not cannibalise the existing exporters by incentivising new players'', their presentation said.

Stating that MSMEs are the backbone of the entire automotive value chain, they said the PLI scheme should enhance their competitiveness and incentivise technology development.

The ''eligibility criterion of this scheme could be moderated to allow larger set of players to benefit in accordance with ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India) recommendations'', they said, adding the ''base year for eligibility criteria should be FY19-20 instead of FY 18-19 as currently envisaged''.

In terms of approach towards the scheme for the auto sector, they said the ''government and industry have to jointly apply correctives so that PLI scheme is not needed after five years''.

The auto and component industry is very sensitive to volumes and sustained high growth of domestic demand will significantly help competitiveness and attract MNC investment, they said adding component manufacturing MNCs will shift to India if manufacturing here becomes more competitive.

''Component exports are presently under 1.5 per cent of global trade. The target of increasing exports by three times can be achieved if MNCs shift to India and Indian companies become competitive and are able to develop appropriate technology,'' the presentation said.

They said the reasons and areas causing non-competitiveness, including higher costs and lack of technology need to be quickly identified, while SMEs in this sector need to be enabled to grow in size and become globally competitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians

Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the countrys dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his ...

OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil it bought last yr

International oil prices rose after OPEC and its allies ignored Indias plea to ease production control, with Saudi Arabia asking New Delhi to instead use oil it bought at rock bottom rates last year.Brent crude, the most widely used benchma...

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights: Mamata Banerjee.

Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights Mamata Banerjee....

Drugmaker Takeda asks Japan for Moderna COVID-19 shot approval

Takeda Pharmaceutical said it had asked regulators to approve use of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, which would add a third option to Japans vaccination programme. Japan began inoculations last month using Pfizers vaccine, which was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021