Left Menu

Sintercom India Ltd. Raises INR 222 Million From its Promoter Entity Miba Sinter Holding Gmbh & CO KG

We expect to draw on the experience and expertise of Miba to bring in new technologies and business opportunities to Sintercom resulting in long term growth and value creation for its shareholders. About Sintercom India Ltd.Established in 2007, Sintercom India Limited is one of the leading automotive sintered components manufacturers located in Pune, India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:05 IST
Sintercom India Ltd. Raises INR 222 Million From its Promoter Entity Miba Sinter Holding Gmbh & CO KG

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sintercom India Limited (Company), a Pune based company, has announced that it has completed the raising of funds on a preferential private placement basis in the form of equity shares and compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) from one of its promoters Miba Sinter Holding GmbH & CO KG (Miba), for an aggregate amount of approximately INR 222 million, after taking the necessary approvals from the Board, shareholders and other regulatory bodies.

The proceeds of the preferential issue will be used to help facilitate the Company with additional funds necessary for acquisition of capital goods and machinery, operation and management of the Company with approximately INR 90 million earmarked towards acquisition of capital machinery.

Announcing on the completion of the preferential issue, Mr. Hari Nair, Chairman, Sintercom India Ltd. said, ''The additional investment by Miba in our company, emphasises the confidence by our partner in the strength and future growth potential of our company. The funds will help manage the immediate working capital requirements but also look at larger and new business opportunities not only in the domestic markets but also globally. The increasing importance of India as a manufacturing partner in technologically advanced products is clearly visible from the current market trends. We expect to draw on the experience and expertise of Miba to bring in new technologies and business opportunities to Sintercom resulting in long term growth and value creation for its shareholders.'' About Sintercom India Ltd.

Established in 2007, Sintercom India Limited is one of the leading automotive sintered components manufacturers located in Pune, India. The company specialises in manufacturing medium to high-density sintered components for automotive engine, powertrain and exhaust systems. The company also manufactures sensor components that cater to global markets. The product portfolio includes drivetrain gears, engine sprockets, pulleys, crankshaft bearing journals, transmission gears and synchro hubs, as well as ABS rings and Sensor Hego bosses and flanges. Sintercom provides its esteemed customers with high-volume, high-precision and low-cost components, tailored to their specific requirements. This is ensured by leveraging the integrated manufacturing facility adhering to rigorous quality standards. The engineering and development centre, and a well-equipped, in-house quality lab help us achieve these goals better. The company believes in adding value to their customer's business and always puts their needs in focus.

Sintercom had entered into a technology agreement with Miba Sinter for various new technologies as may be required in the domestic market. The plant has been designed to suit the said technology. The products using these technologies have demand in Indian market.

About Miba Miba Sinter Holding GmbH & CO KG, which is part of the global Miba group, has a track record of more than five decades in sintered technology. Miba group is one of the leading strategic partners to the international engine and automotive industries, from providers in the fields of energy generation and transmission, in the oil and gas industry as well as in plant engineering. The product portfolio includes sintered components, engine and industrial bearings, friction materials, power electronics components and coatings, used around the world in motor vehicles, trains, ships, aircraft, power plants, refineries, compressors and industrial pumps. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapna Suresh made allegations against Ker CM, Speaker in dollar smuggling case: Customs to HC

Prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh has made shocking revelations against Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers with regard to dollar smuggling involving UAE consulate offi...

France's Dassault hints at Plan B if European fighter talks fail

The CEO of French planemaker Dassault Aviation hinted at an alternative plan if talks between France, Germany, and Spain over work on a joint fighter project break down, but said he still believed in the bid to create a manned and unmanned ...

Kremlin says hopes 'crazy' calls to sanction Russian business people do not become reality

The Kremlin on Friday said it hoped crazy calls to sanction Russian business people would not become a reality and that it was planning ways to best protect Russias interests, its citizens, and businesses.The Kremlin said it was closely fol...

Heritage buildings in Jaipur threatened by encroachment

Over 3,130 encroachments and illegal constructions in the walled city of Jaipur have changed the face of heritage buildings, Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Friday. Replying to a question raised by B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021