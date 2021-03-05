Sterling weakens against resurgent dollar
The pound should strengthen after this near-term correction." Analysts said British finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget plan for the economy this week, which included a further extension of pandemic stimulus packages and some tax rises, could also ultimately strengthen the pound. "This should keep fiscal policy loose, which should keep the Bank of England in a hawkish mood while expecting a robust economic recovery in the next few months.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:15 IST
The British pound lost ground against a resurgent dollar on Friday, as currency traders took some risk off the table amid rising U.S. bond yields.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to soothe investor concerns about a recent surge in borrowing costs as he spoke at a Wall Street Journal forum on Thursday, pushing the safe-haven dollar higher. Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar, down 0.5% at $1.3825.
The pound had reached as high as $1.42 last month - its highest level since 2018 - as optimism built about Britain's swift introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations of a robust economic recovery. "The dollar is rebounding along with longer-term U.S. yields, which is triggering a reversal of trades including for the pound," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at MUFG.
"But the fundamentals are moving in a positive direction for the pound with the vaccine rollout and growing hopes of a recovery. The pound should strengthen after this near-term correction." Analysts said British finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget plan for the economy this week, which included a further extension of pandemic stimulus packages and some tax rises, could also ultimately strengthen the pound.
"This should keep fiscal policy loose, which should keep the Bank of England in a hawkish mood while expecting a robust economic recovery in the next few months. This mix should keep supporting sterling beyond $1.40," said Gaetan Peroux at U.S. Against the euro, the pound dipped around 0.1%, last at 86.28 pence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Bank of England
- Rishi Sunak
- Lee Hardman
- Britain
- U.S.
- Jerome Powell
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak plans new Tech Visas to boost UK fintech: Report
Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
Bank of England's Bailey challenges EU pressure on banks over clearing
Be creative in keeping City of London competitive, UK govt tells Bank of England