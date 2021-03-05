Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar gains across the board as Powell sticks to script

At a Wall Street Journal forum on Thursday, Powell said the sell-off in Treasuries was not "disorderly" or likely to push long-term rates so high the Fed might have to intervene more forcefully, re-igniting a sell-off in Treasuries. He also reiterated a commitment to maintaining the ultra-easy monetary policy until the economy is "very far along the road to recovery." "The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher post-Powell comments (as) many in the market I sense were looking for stronger rhetoric from the Fed to put a brake on further rallies in yields," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:19 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains across the board as Powell sticks to script
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar rose to multi-month highs against the euro, yen, and Swiss franc on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed no concern about a recent sell-off in bonds and stuck to his stance of keeping interest rates low for a long time. At a Wall Street Journal forum on Thursday, Powell said the sell-off in Treasuries was not "disorderly" or likely to push long-term rates so high the Fed might have to intervene more forcefully, re-igniting a sell-off in Treasuries.

He also reiterated a commitment to maintaining the ultra-easy monetary policy until the economy is "very far along the road to recovery." "The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher post-Powell comments (as) many in the market I sense were looking for stronger rhetoric from the Fed to put a brake on further rallies in yields," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. "We didn't get it and the dollar is pushing higher across the board on expectations of further increases in U.S. yields."

The euro slipped 0.4% to a three-month low of $1.19255 following a 0.7% slump overnight. The dollar reached a nine-month high of 108.45 yen, gaining 0.5% against the Japanese currency.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso declined to comment on the yen's decline when asked about how the depreciation would affect the economy. "With the BOJ's (Governor) Kuroda saying that the BOJ does not need to change its yield guidance, the yen is, along with the Swiss franc, taking the brunt of the dollar's yield-fuelled recovery," said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale. "Both look cheap, but the yen, in particular, isn't cheap enough yet".

The dollar index hit a three-month high and last stood at 91.960 in early London deals after gaining 0.7% on Thursday. The dollar's gains came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 1.5%, rising as high as 1.55% in European trade. Last week, it soared to a one-year peak of 1.614%.

Impending U.S. fiscal stimulus is adding fuel to expectations of higher inflation, as the accelerating roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines boosts confidence in an economic recovery. Riskier currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, slid along with stocks as investor sentiment again turned sour.

"Once the bond route comes to an end, once the volatility fades away, the commodity currencies (the Aussie and the kiwi) are going to be able to climb back up because commodity prices aren't falling," said Joseph Capurso at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The Aussie weakened 0.6% to $0.7673, a three-week low, extending Thursday's 0.7% drop. The kiwi fell 0.6% to $0.7140.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell 3.7% to $46,571. Ether dropped 5.52% to $1,453.29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapna Suresh made allegations against Ker CM, Speaker in dollar smuggling case: Customs to HC

Prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh has made shocking revelations against Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers with regard to dollar smuggling involving UAE consulate offi...

France's Dassault hints at Plan B if European fighter talks fail

The CEO of French planemaker Dassault Aviation hinted at an alternative plan if talks between France, Germany, and Spain over work on a joint fighter project break down, but said he still believed in the bid to create a manned and unmanned ...

Kremlin says hopes 'crazy' calls to sanction Russian business people do not become reality

The Kremlin on Friday said it hoped crazy calls to sanction Russian business people would not become a reality and that it was planning ways to best protect Russias interests, its citizens, and businesses.The Kremlin said it was closely fol...

Heritage buildings in Jaipur threatened by encroachment

Over 3,130 encroachments and illegal constructions in the walled city of Jaipur have changed the face of heritage buildings, Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Friday. Replying to a question raised by B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021