Left Menu

Mahindra Finance appoints Amit Raje as CEO for digital business

Mahindra Finance, a non-banking finance company focused on rural and semi-urban markets, on Friday appointed Amit Raje as a Whole-time Director designated as Chief Operating Officer for digital finance business.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:22 IST
Mahindra Finance appoints Amit Raje as CEO for digital business
His appointment for five years is with effect from April 1.. Image Credit: ANI

Mahindra Finance, a non-banking finance company focused on rural and semi-urban markets, on Friday appointed Amit Raje as a Whole-time Director designated as Chief Operating Officer for digital finance business. His appointment for five years is with effect from April 1. Raje is currently the Executive Vice-President for partnerships and alliances of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the parent company, and is responsible for leading mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and investor relations at the Mahindra Group.

Before joining the Mahindra Group, he was the Managing Director in principal investing area of Goldman Sachs. He has cumulative experience of over 20 years in corporate finance, M&As and private equity. Raje is a post-graduate from Mumbai University and an MBA with a specialisation in finance and private equity from the London Business School. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapna Suresh made allegations against Ker CM, Speaker in dollar smuggling case: Customs to HC

Prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh has made shocking revelations against Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers with regard to dollar smuggling involving UAE consulate offi...

France's Dassault hints at Plan B if European fighter talks fail

The CEO of French planemaker Dassault Aviation hinted at an alternative plan if talks between France, Germany, and Spain over work on a joint fighter project break down, but said he still believed in the bid to create a manned and unmanned ...

Kremlin says hopes 'crazy' calls to sanction Russian business people do not become reality

The Kremlin on Friday said it hoped crazy calls to sanction Russian business people would not become a reality and that it was planning ways to best protect Russias interests, its citizens, and businesses.The Kremlin said it was closely fol...

Heritage buildings in Jaipur threatened by encroachment

Over 3,130 encroachments and illegal constructions in the walled city of Jaipur have changed the face of heritage buildings, Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Friday. Replying to a question raised by B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021