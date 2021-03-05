Mahindra Finance appoints Amit Raje as CEO for digital business

Mahindra Finance, a non-banking finance company focused on rural and semi-urban markets, on Friday appointed Amit Raje as a Whole-time Director designated as Chief Operating Officer for digital finance business. His appointment for five years is with effect from April 1. Raje is currently the Executive Vice-President for partnerships and alliances of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the parent company, and is responsible for leading mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and investor relations at the Mahindra Group.

Before joining the Mahindra Group, he was the Managing Director in principal investing area of Goldman Sachs. He has cumulative experience of over 20 years in corporate finance, M&As and private equity. Raje is a post-graduate from Mumbai University and an MBA with a specialisation in finance and private equity from the London Business School. (ANI)

