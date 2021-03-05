Left Menu

PayPal India to train 500 female graduates from leading engineering colleges

Global leader in digital payments PayPal on Friday launched a five-month training and mentorship programme for 500 women students from across leading engineering colleges in India.

The platform empowers over 350 million consumers and merchants in over 200 markets.. Image Credit: ANI

Global leader in digital payments PayPal on Friday launched a five-month training and mentorship programme for 500 women students from across leading engineering colleges in India. 'Unity Bloom' is PayPal's employee resource group which focusses on enabling a truly diverse culture and workforce within the company and technology sector. For the first phase of the programme, PayPal has partnered with WSquare.

The programme will include technical certification courses, live mentor sessions with industry leaders followed by an online hackathon. At the end of the programme, participants will be given an opportunity to apply for a job at PayPal and also be given internship opportunities. "Our focus in PayPal is to build a diverse and inclusive workforce which enables women to rise up to their true potential," said Jayanthi Vaidyanathan, Senior Director for Human Resources.

"The launch of Unity Bloom is another step in that direction giving women engineers an opportunity to learn from experts in the sector and be a catalyst to have more women take to careers in technology." Vandhana, CEO and Co-Founder of WSquare, said with the challenges in placement and recognition throughout 2020, the initiative provides a valuable opportunity for female students to upskill in technology, with guided expertise and become industry-ready to the new normal.

PayPal has more than 350 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. (ANI)

