Left Menu

EIB and Ukreximbank to increase funding limit of DCFTA Support Facility project

Additional financing, namely a €20 million loan, will be provided via a parallel cross-currency swap in Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) and will be on-lent to local private businesses with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

EIB | Kyiv | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:39 IST
EIB and Ukreximbank to increase funding limit of DCFTA Support Facility project
The operation is part of Team Europe’s overall response to the COVID-19 crisis, which aims to support the sustainable social and economic recovery of the region. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement with the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) to increase the funding limit of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) Support Facility project to €280 million. Additional financing, namely a €20 million loan, will be provided via a parallel cross-currency swap in Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) and will be on-lent to local private businesses with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Pricing conditions are being enhanced thanks to the European Union's contribution. The operation is part of Team Europe's overall response to the COVID-19 crisis, which aims to support the sustainable social and economic recovery of the region.

Furthermore, the operation has been made possible by the EIB's membership of TCX – the Currency Exchange Fund – which provides long-term local currency and interest rate derivatives in emerging market currencies to its investors and their clients.

Head of the EIB Resident Representation for Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon said: "Improved access to affordable finance in local currency is one of our main priorities, especially at a time when SMEs need strong support to overcome the challenges and the liquidity shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thankful for the European Union's support and happy to be further extending our partnership with Ukreximbank, our long-standing partner in the country."

Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Frederik Coene said: "More than ever during these challenging times, businesses need access to finance and affordable credit from banks. I am pleased to see that the EIB is providing a support package for SMEs and mid-caps in Ukraine as part of the European Union's overall Team Europe relief effort. This assistance comes at a time when SMEs need strong support to overcome the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Chairman of the Management Board of Ukreximbank Ievgen Metsger said: "Ukreximbank has a clear goal to direct additional financing to meet the specific and urgent needs of Ukrainian companies. It is very encouraging to see clients develop their businesses, start new areas of activity, modernise production, implement energy-efficient projects or enter new markets alongside the bank."

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex slumps over 440 pts, Nifty slips below 15,000-level

The BSE gauge Sensex tumbled over 440 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the psychological 15,000-level on Friday in line with relentless sell-offs in global equities as US bond market turmoil continued to rattle investors.At the closin...

Riyasat Hills Promises Unadulterated Lifestyle in Gurugram

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir People are now conscious about the need for healthy food and healthy living people are reclaiming their lives, connecting with their inner selves, and staying down to earth. Real estate has also realized the...

Sensex cracks by 441 points, PSU banks and metal stocks dip

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1 per cent lower after a choppy trading session on Friday with PSU bank and metal stocks incurring substantial losses amid weak global cues. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 441 point...

Swapna Suresh made allegations against Ker CM, Speaker in dollar smuggling case: Customs to HC

Prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh has made shocking revelations against Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers with regard to dollar smuggling involving UAE consulate offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021