Angel Broking’s Prabhakar Tiwari Re-Designated as Chief Growth Officer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:48 IST
With performance marketing and tech-driven initiatives, Prabhakar Tiwari has been instrumental in the company’s rise as a millennial-centric, digital-first Brokerage House Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India Angel Broking, the fourth-largest brokerage house of the nation, has further fueled its growth by re-designating CMO Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari as the new Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari will now also head Sales at Angel along with Marketing. He will be responsible for both client acquisition and Sales Transformation.

An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari has led Angel Broking’s marketing transformation since 2019. He has played an instrumental role in expanding the brokerage house visibility through several award-winning campaigns along with a strong focus on performance marketing and technological integrations such as leveraging web and app analytics and AI/ML based retargeting campaigns. Under his leadership, some of the notable campaigns include ‘#DontBeAChomu’, ‘#ShagunKeShares’, ‘Aage Badhne Ka Smart Sauda’, and ‘Ek Nayi Shuruaat’. He has previously also held key positions across several leading consumer and digital companies such as Marico, CEAT and PayU.

Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel Broking said, “I strongly believe that only high-tech interventions coupled with relevant KPIs must justify any business effort. It is precisely what we have done in marketing and achieved phenomenal results on the ground. Today, it is a moment of pride and resolve for me, as I’m being handed over additional responsibilities of sales and sales transformation. I look forward to leading the next phase of rapid growth towards the market leadership.” Mr. Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking said, “Prabhakar is a strategic fit for this role as he is focused while devising and executing business plans. His data driven approach has added considerable value to our ongoing efforts of growing the business. I am confident that Prabhakar will be pivotal in unlocking the next phase of growth at Angel Broking, especially as we eye the pole position.” Speaking on the development, Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, CMD, Angel Broking said, “At Angel Broking, Prabhakar has built a distinct candidature with his attention to detail and a ‘never say never’ attitude. His working style is unique. He always keeps his team high-spirited and driven towards actionable goals. Still, we believe his true potential is yet to be tapped and are happy to announce his re-designation as Chief Growth Officer.” Angel Broking is making rapid advances into tier II, tier III and beyond cities – while also receiving massive footfall of millennials from urban regions. We have recently launched several millennial-centric offerings including Smart Money (education), SmartAPI (automated trading), International Investing in partnership with Vested and ARQ Prime (investment engine) alongside others. We have further extended best of services to our customers with third-party integrations. About Angel Broking Limited Angel Broking Limited (ABL) is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. ABL is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients under the brand “Angel Broking”. Broking and allied services are offered through (i) online and digital platforms, and (ii) network of over 14,000 Authorized Persons. ABL had more than 7.0 mn downloads of Angel Broking mobile application and over 1.0 mn downloads of Angel BEE mobile application, which enable clients to avail services digitally. Our customer outreach spans across approximately 97.6% or 18,797 pin codes in India. ABL manages ~₹ 236,960mn in client assets and over 3.19 mn operational broking accounts.

www.angelbroking.com PWR PWR

