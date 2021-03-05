Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.

Twitter India commissioned research, surveying 700 women and analysed 5,22,992 tweets from 7,839 women's accounts between January 2019 and February 2021, and found nine overarching conversation themes across 10 Indian cities.

''With a 24.9 per cent share, passion points and interests emerged as the top conversation theme, with women talking most about fashion, books, beauty, entertainment and food on the service,'' it said.

Current affairs (20.8 per cent), Celebratory moments (14.5 per cent), Communities (11.7 per cent) and Social change (8.7 per cent) also featured in the top five conversation themes among women on Twitter, it added.

While conversations around everyday chatter and celebratory moments saw the highest engagement in terms of an average number of likes and replies per tweet, passion points and interests, communities and shared challenges were the most retweeted categories, the data showed.

Chennai-led conversations around celebratory moments, creative showcase and everyday chatter, while Bengaluru dominated chatter around communities, social change and shared challenges.

Guwahati led conversations around passion points and interests and current affairs.

''We commissioned this research to build our understanding about women on Twitter and were inspired by the results. These insights show us that Twitter is for every woman. Their communities and conversations highlight the uniqueness and diversity of the service,'' Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari said.

Access to a free and open Internet has made it possible for everyone to express themselves freely without barriers, he added.

''As a service, our goal is to build on this foundation, giving people new ways to converse, form communities and control who can interact with them in a conversation,'' he said.

The social media platform said protecting women's voices -- and the voices of all those who use Twitter -- is a top priority and over the past year, it has introduced multiple features to make the experience more positive, safe and healthy.

This includes the sender's profile information being available in Direct Messages to indicate how the sender is connected to the receiver (helping identify potentially abusive content), as well as settings that allow people to control who can reply to their tweet.

