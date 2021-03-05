Powell, oil put euro zone bonds on defensive, inflation expectations rise

Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his stance that interest rates would stay low for a long time and said he didn't view a recent rise in U.S. borrowing costs as "disorderly." Rising oil prices also put some upward pressure on borrowing costs, helping push a key gauge of the market's long-term euro zone inflation expectations to the highest levels since 2019. Yet the overall move in bond markets was modest - both in comparison to the sharp sell-off seen last week and the overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:30 IST
Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his stance that interest rates would stay low for a long time and said he didn't view a recent rise in U.S. borrowing costs as "disorderly." Rising oil prices also put some upward pressure on borrowing costs, helping push a key gauge of the market's long-term euro zone inflation expectations to the highest levels since 2019.

Yet the overall move in bond markets was modest - both in comparison to the sharp sell-off seen last week and the overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields. This may be down to caution ahead of next week's European Central Bank meeting.

U.S. Treasuries were also on more stable ground in London trading - still within sight of recent yield highs. "The headwinds from U.S. Treasuries remain strong but euro bond bears seem to be getting less aggressive as the ECB meeting draws closer," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was last up 1.5 basis points at -0.30%, holding below almost one-year highs hit last week as world bond markets came under intense selling pressure. The euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, a gauge of market inflation expectations, rose to its highest since early 2019 above 1.42%.

That coincided with a more than 2% jump in oil prices to their highest levels in nearly 14 months after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April. Still, euro zone bond yields looked set to end the week down, gaining a respite from the recent selling.

German Bund yields were poised to end the week down around 4 bps - the biggest weekly drop since December and breaking four straight weeks of increases. When bond yields fall, the price rises. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields also looked set to break with four-straight weeks of rises.

A slew of comments from ECB officials expressing concern about the pace of rising bond yields has helped bring some calm to debt markets. Investors are now looking to the ECB to back up its concern with action - notably a pick up in the pace of asset purchases within the ECB's emergency bond buying scheme to keep a rise in borrowing costs in check.

Focus turned to U.S. February jobs data and a Moody's rating review of Spain later on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls likely increased by 182,000 jobs last month after rising 49,000 in January.

