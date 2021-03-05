Left Menu

SBI Payments, NPCI launch solution to enable contactless transactions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:34 IST
SBI Payments, NPCI launch solution to enable contactless transactions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

SBI Payments and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have joined hands to launch RuPay SoftPoS that will enable merchants to make contactless transactions of up to Rs 5,000 through their smartphones.

The solution has the capability to transform NFC (near field communication) enabled smartphones into merchant Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals for retailers, SBI and NPCI said in a joint release on Friday.

Merchants will now be able to accept contactless payments of up to Rs 5,000 through a simple tap and pay mechanism on their smartphones.

RuPay SoftPoS will provide cost-effective acceptance infrastructure to retailers at a nominal cost, it said, adding this will be able to proliferate digital payment acceptance among millions of underserved Indian MSMEs. Smartphones of merchants will act as a payment terminal once they download a supported app, said the release.

The RuPay SoftPoS solution benefits the merchants and customers alike as it creates a smart and user-friendly acceptance infrastructure for merchants; whereas encourages the customers to make secure, contactless payments said the release.

One can use this facility on NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) cards and RuPay tokenized card on mobile/wearable.

SBI Payments is working closely with NPCI to support the government's Digital India initiative enabling small and medium merchants in semi-urban and rural centers, said Giri Kumar Nair, MD & CEO SBI Payments.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) COO Praveena Rai said the facility is aimed at creating an innovative payment solution for Indian MSMEs which forms the backbone of the economy.

''It is our endeavor to ensure that merchants from various geographies of the nation are onboarded into the ecosystem in order to deepen the penetration of digital acceptance infrastructure in the country,'' Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fourth Partner Energy ties up with Indonesia's Indika Energy

Fourth Partner Energy, Indias leading solar solution firm, on Friday announced a partnership with Indonesias Indika Energy to provide solar, battery storage and EV solutions to the South East Asian nation.The joint venture company Empat Mit...

Cheers and hope as doctor gets Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor who has spent the past year treating COVID-19 patients on Friday became the first person in Nigeria to be vaccinated against the disease, kicking off a mammoth campaign that aims to inoculate 80 million people this year.Vaccinating...

POLL-Bank of Canada's next move to be tapering asset purchases

The Bank of Canadas next policy move will be to taper its asset purchase programme following a solid economic rebound and sustained growth later this year, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters Poll. Despite renewed lockdowns i...

'Dont sling mud at us': Pak election commission hits back at Imran Khan

A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vented out his frustration of embarrassing defeat in the Senate election on the Election Commission of the country, the electoral body on Friday hit back saying it was a constitutional and inde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021