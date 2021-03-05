Left Menu

Optiemus Infracom completes Rs 285 cr asset sale, plans to focus on mobile mfg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:37 IST
Optiemus Infracom completes Rs 285 cr asset sale, plans to focus on mobile mfg

Electronics contract manufacturer Optiemus Infracom on Friday announced completion of sale of one of its real estate assets in Noida for Rs 285 crore, which it plans to invest in expansion of mobile phone production business.

Optiemus is one of 16 entities whose proposal under the PLI scheme has been approved by the government. The PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing was notified on April 1, 2020.

''...this is to inform you that after obtaining approvals from shareholders and other concerned authorities, the execution of sale and transfer of land together with structures/building of the company...has been completed on March 04, 2021 for a total consideration of Rs 285 crore,'' Optiemus Infracom said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the sale of the real estate asset is in the overall best interest of the company as after exiting from its non-core asset, the company will now mainly focus on its core business of manufacturing of mobile and other mobility products to achieve maximum advantage of the PLI scheme. ''The net proceeds of the above mentioned transaction will mainly be utilised towards expansion of mobile manufacturing business through Optiemus Electronics Limited, subsidiary company and to repay the existing loans and reduce interest burden,'' the filing said.

Optiemus Infracom and Wistron jointly made mobile phones for LG, Blackberry, HTC, Oppo, OnePlus, JioPhones through their joint venture Optiemus Electronics. Optiemus Infracom has now purchased the entire stake of Wistron in Optiemus Electronics.

Optiemus Infracom chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta had earlier told PTI that the company was in process of setting up a new plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fourth Partner Energy ties up with Indonesia's Indika Energy

Fourth Partner Energy, Indias leading solar solution firm, on Friday announced a partnership with Indonesias Indika Energy to provide solar, battery storage and EV solutions to the South East Asian nation.The joint venture company Empat Mit...

Cheers and hope as doctor gets Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor who has spent the past year treating COVID-19 patients on Friday became the first person in Nigeria to be vaccinated against the disease, kicking off a mammoth campaign that aims to inoculate 80 million people this year.Vaccinating...

POLL-Bank of Canada's next move to be tapering asset purchases

The Bank of Canadas next policy move will be to taper its asset purchase programme following a solid economic rebound and sustained growth later this year, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters Poll. Despite renewed lockdowns i...

'Dont sling mud at us': Pak election commission hits back at Imran Khan

A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vented out his frustration of embarrassing defeat in the Senate election on the Election Commission of the country, the electoral body on Friday hit back saying it was a constitutional and inde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021