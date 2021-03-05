Biren Ghose, Animation Evangelist for India, Awarded French National Order of Merit a Knighthood Conferred by the President of France

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India On behalf of the President of the Republique of France, Docteur Marjorie Vanbaelinghem, the Consule Générale of France in Bengaluru, decorated Mr. Biren Ghose with the prestigious French civilian award The Ordre National du Mérite. This is one of the highest distinctions by France honouring individuals for their meritorious service and confers on Biren Ghose the status of “Chevalier” – a French knighthood. Biren is the Country Head in India for the Paris Headquartered Technicolor, a leader in media and entertainment. Biren has built Technicolor’s India studio which grew from a small crew when he joined in 2009 to a strong team of 5000 artists and technicians today. This is now the world’s largest computer graphics hub in this industry. Biren’s team has been a partner in winning many coveted awards for its pioneering work in VFX and animation in movies, TV, advertising and games - Oscars, VES, Emmy, BAFTA, Cannes Lions and many others. He is also a highly sought-after industry leader heading trade association like CII’s National Animation, Visual Effects and Games Committee and ABAI – the Karnataka association in this industry. Through these platforms, he has helped shape National and State policies and initiatives.

“Biren has been a champion of French industry in India and the success of his studio has been showcased to several high-level French delegates visiting Bangalore. He has spearheaded numerous French technology related events and addressed audiences on the strategic roadmap for French companies in Bengaluru at various government and industry forums. He is an active friend and partner to the French Consulate in Bengaluru,” said Dr. Marjorie Vanbaelinghem the Consul General of France and concluded by stating that “Conferring The Ordre National du Mérite is an acknowledgment of the partnership he has helped build between India and France through his endeavours.” “This is an unexpected and extraordinary honour. I value this as a legacy. This is a tribute to my mentors across my professional journey, my colleagues at Technicolor and collaborators in the Indian animation, games and VFX fraternity. I dedicate this knighthood to Indian creativity and innovation. This award inspires me to greater goals and renews my commitment to enhancing the digital arts and sciences cooperation between India and France. I shall work to make this sector the shining symbol of cultural partnership between our countries and a trigger for enhanced economic outcomes. The creative industry is a perfect example of how to overcome difficulties, not through ‘surrender’ but ‘conquest’ - that is what knights are sworn to do! I offer my sincere thanks to the French Government for this order,” said Biren Ghose in his acceptance remarks.

The National Order of Merit is a decoration system that is meant to strengthen national unity and embodies the diversity of French society across different cultures, social origins and economic sectors and ensures equality of access to those who have distinguished accomplishments.

