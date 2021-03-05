Wipro stocks fall over 4 pc after signing deal to buy Capco for USD 1.45 bn

IT services major Wipro's shares on Friday declined over 4 percent after the firm said it has signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion (over Rs 10,500 crore) deal.

This will be the biggest ever acquisition by Wipro.

Advertisement

On BSE, the shares ended at Rs 420.4, lower than 4.2 percent over the previous close. During the trading session, the scrip had hit an intraday low of Rs 417.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip ended 3.83 percent lower at Rs 421.30. Intra-day, it touched a low of Rs 417.

Clients will benefit from a combination of Wipro's capabilities in strategic design, domain and consulting, digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, data, and IT services with Capco''s deep domain and consulting capabilities across banking, payments, capital markets, insurance, risk, and regulatory offerings, Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1998, Capco works with more than 100 clients and has many long-standing relationships with the world's leading financial institutions. The company's consolidated revenues for the year ended December 2020 were USD 720 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)