Left Menu

Wipro stocks fall over 4 pc after signing deal to buy Capco for USD 1.45 bn

During the trading session, the scrip had hit an intraday low of Rs 417. Similarly, on NSE, the scrip ended 3.83 percent lower at Rs 421.30. The company's consolidated revenues for the year ended December 2020 were USD 720 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:00 IST
Wipro stocks fall over 4 pc after signing deal to buy Capco for USD 1.45 bn
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

IT services major Wipro's shares on Friday declined over 4 percent after the firm said it has signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion (over Rs 10,500 crore) deal.

This will be the biggest ever acquisition by Wipro.

On BSE, the shares ended at Rs 420.4, lower than 4.2 percent over the previous close. During the trading session, the scrip had hit an intraday low of Rs 417.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip ended 3.83 percent lower at Rs 421.30. Intra-day, it touched a low of Rs 417.

Clients will benefit from a combination of Wipro's capabilities in strategic design, domain and consulting, digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, data, and IT services with Capco''s deep domain and consulting capabilities across banking, payments, capital markets, insurance, risk, and regulatory offerings, Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1998, Capco works with more than 100 clients and has many long-standing relationships with the world's leading financial institutions. The company's consolidated revenues for the year ended December 2020 were USD 720 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-EV rollout will require huge investments in strained U.S. power grids

During several days of brutal cold in Texas, the city of Austin saw its fleet of 12 new electric buses rendered inoperative by a statewide power outage. That problem will be magnified next year when officials plan to start purchasing electr...

Inoculation rate to increase as more vaccination doses to arrive

Government is hoping that the rate of inoculation will increase from April as more vaccination doses are expected to arrive in the country this month. Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said South Africa is expecting an extra 500 000 Johnso...

Pant will be an all-time great: Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday predicted that Rishabh Pant will be an all-time great across formats in years to come after the young wicket-keeper batsman smashed a potentially match-winning hundred in the ...

Fourth Partner Energy ties up with Indonesia's Indika Energy

Fourth Partner Energy, Indias leading solar solution firm, on Friday announced a partnership with Indonesias Indika Energy to provide solar, battery storage and EV solutions to the South East Asian nation.The joint venture company Empat Mit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021