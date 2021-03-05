Himachal Pradesh to register negative growth of 6.2 pc in FY21 due to COVID: Eco Survey

Himachal Pradesh is expected to register a negative growth of 6.2 percent in the current financial year 2020-21, due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the State Assembly on Friday.

The per capita income of the state at the current prices is estimated to drop by 3.7 percent to Rs 1,83,286 for the fiscal year 2020-21, the survey showed.

Advertisement

The State Budget for 2021-22 will be presented on Saturday.

Tabled by the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in the Assembly, the survey pegged a negative growth of 6.2 percent for the state in the current financial year 2020-21 as coronavirus-related disruptions affected economic activities.

The growth rate for 2019-20 stood at 8.9 percent, for 2018-19 it was 7.1 percent, for 2017-18 it was 6.8 percent and for 2016-17 it was 7 percent.

Per capita income at current prices for 2019-20 is estimated to be Rs 1,90,407 as against Rs 1,76,460 for 2018-19, a growth of 7.9 percent during 2019-20 as compared to 6.6 percent during 2018-19.

The worst affected sector due to COVID-19 was tourism, which saw a contraction of 81.33 percent in foreign and domestic tourist arrivals in 2020.

The trade, hotel, and restaurant sector showed a contraction of 9.2 percent during 2020-21, as against a growth of 4.6 percent in 2019-20.

Transport by other means, namely, road transport (mechanized and non-mechanized), water transport, air transport, and services incidental to transport, too showed a negative growth of 28 per cent during 2020-21, as against 5.6 per cent growth during 2018-19.

In agriculture and allied sectors, a contraction of 3.1 percent has resulted due to a decrease of 43 percent in horticulture production during 2020-21. The share of agriculture and allied sectors, a key sector that supports 60 percent of the population in gross value added (GVA) of the State at current prices, has declined from 15.89 percent in 2015-16 to 13.62 percent in 2020-21.

In the state, the highest consumption of power (58 percent of total power consumption) was reported by industries, while domestic consumption stood at 24 percent.

The manufacturing sector showed a contraction of 14.2 percent during 2020-21, as against a positive growth rate of 0.3 percent in 2019-20. The mining and quarrying sector showed a negative growth of 18.4 percent during 2020-21, as against 4.3 percent growth in 2018-19.

The survey further said that Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) comprise 99 percent of the industrial sector and around 93 percent of the total employment generation of the industrial sector is from the MSME sector.

In Himachal Pradesh, inflation has been moderate since 2014, Consumer Price Index-combined (CPI-C) inflation was 4.4 percent in 2015-16 and 3.5 percent in 2019-20. In the current financial year, during the months of April-December, 2020, CPI-C was 5.3 percent as compared to 2.5 percent for the same period in 2019-20.

In the current Financial Year (2020-21), during April-December 2020, CPI-Rural and CPI-Urban indices were 4.8 and 7.6 percent, respectively, as compared to 2.0 and 4.7 percent in the corresponding period of 2019.

The expenditure for the social services sector as a proportion of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased to 10.89 percent from 7.68 percent, during the period 2014-15 to 2020-21.

Expenditure on education increased from 4.12 percent in 2014-15 to 5.31 percent in 2020-21, and in health from 1.25 percent to 1.93 percent in the same period.

The share of expenditure on social services out of total budgetary expenditure has increased to 34.68 percent in 2020-21, from 25.73 percent in 2014-15.

The pandemic brought forth the inherent strengths of the medical fraternity in effectively managing the spread of the disease. As of February 19, 2021, a total of 58,344 COVID positive cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh. The recovery rate at 97.8 percent is high, but sadly, 981 lives were lost. To combat this pandemic, Himachal has so far administered 1,58,939 vaccine doses.

As per budget estimates, the revenue receipts of the government for the year 2020-21 are estimated to be 24.56 percent of the GSDP as against 19.86 percent in 2019-20. Similarly, the tax revenue for the year 2020-21 is estimated to be 9.81 percent of GSDP as compared to 7.79 percent in 2019-20.

Non-tax revenue witnessed a marginal increase to 1.54 percent of the GSDP in 2020-21 as compared to 1.46 percent during 2019-20. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 4.65 percent of the GSDP in 2020-21 as compared to 6.53 percent in 2019-20.

Further, the survey highlighted the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Report for 2018-19. This showed that the Labour Force Participation Rate has increased from 49.1 per cent in 2017-18 to 52.8 per cent in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)