Left Menu

Hiring over 200 employees across various roles: Pickrr

We have already started off its processes with some of the top management and IT colleges in India...This will be a huge expansion of the team in terms of productivity and growth, he said.Subodh Garg, CFO of Pickrr, said the company has ambitious plans for 2021 and the recruitment drive will further supplement business growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:16 IST
Hiring over 200 employees across various roles: Pickrr

Logistics tech startup Pickrr Technologies on Friday said it is hiring over 200 people across various roles to bolster the company's strong growth trajectory.

Pickrr will hire over 200 employees across verticals all over India by the end of March this year, and some people have already been recruited, a statement said.

Currently, the company has over 110 employees.

In December last year, Pickrr had announced raising USD 4 million (about Rs 29.4 crore) in funding led by Guild Capital and Omidyar Network India - its first institutional fund raise.

Pickrr's recruitment drive will span across all verticals viz technology experts/specialists, business development, data scientists, and operations, the statement said. This will include fresh talent as well as skilled professionals, it added.

''India offers huge growth potential for us. We have embarked on an aggressive growth strategy and make the team more robust to cater to our client's need. We will continue our efforts of lateral hiring for our Delhi-NCR and other offices in metro cities,'' Pickrr co-founder Rhitiman Majumder said adding that 80 per cent of its manpower has returned to office now.

He noted that even during the pandemic, the company continued hiring based on the requirement.

''We all are geared up for hiring and reskilling our employees. We have already started off its processes with some of the top management and IT colleges in India...This will be a huge expansion of the team in terms of productivity and growth,'' he said.

Subodh Garg, CFO of Pickrr, said the company has ambitious plans for 2021 and the recruitment drive will further supplement business growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

EU court orders Britain to fix air pollution, in first post-Brexit ruling

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

INSIGHT-EV rollout will require huge investments in strained U.S. power grids

During several days of brutal cold in Texas, the city of Austin saw its fleet of 12 new electric buses rendered inoperative by a statewide power outage. That problem will be magnified next year when officials plan to start purchasing electr...

Cheers and hope as doctor gets Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor who has spent the past year treating COVID-19 patients on Friday became the first person in Nigeria to be vaccinated against the disease, kicking off a mammoth campaign that aims to inoculate 80 million people this year.Vaccinating...

POLL-Bank of Canada's next move to be tapering asset purchases

The Bank of Canadas next policy move will be to taper its asset purchase programme following a solid economic rebound and sustained growth later this year, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters Poll. Despite renewed lockdowns i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021