Hiring over 200 employees across various roles: Pickrr

Logistics tech startup Pickrr Technologies on Friday said it is hiring over 200 people across various roles to bolster the company's strong growth trajectory.

Pickrr will hire over 200 employees across verticals all over India by the end of March this year, and some people have already been recruited, a statement said.

Currently, the company has over 110 employees.

In December last year, Pickrr had announced raising USD 4 million (about Rs 29.4 crore) in funding led by Guild Capital and Omidyar Network India - its first institutional fund raise.

Pickrr's recruitment drive will span across all verticals viz technology experts/specialists, business development, data scientists, and operations, the statement said. This will include fresh talent as well as skilled professionals, it added.

''India offers huge growth potential for us. We have embarked on an aggressive growth strategy and make the team more robust to cater to our client's need. We will continue our efforts of lateral hiring for our Delhi-NCR and other offices in metro cities,'' Pickrr co-founder Rhitiman Majumder said adding that 80 per cent of its manpower has returned to office now.

He noted that even during the pandemic, the company continued hiring based on the requirement.

''We all are geared up for hiring and reskilling our employees. We have already started off its processes with some of the top management and IT colleges in India...This will be a huge expansion of the team in terms of productivity and growth,'' he said.

Subodh Garg, CFO of Pickrr, said the company has ambitious plans for 2021 and the recruitment drive will further supplement business growth.

