Left Menu

Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

The structure was meant to cast a wider net to reach qualified candidates typically missed by the traditional Morgan Stanley recruitment process, said Derek Melvin, a managing director in the fixed income division who designed the program. Since launching the program in its fixed income & business resource management divisions, the bank has added a second cohort to its equity research division and is currently recruiting for a third group within its equity sales and trading department.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:31 IST
Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

Morgan Stanley is expanding a program to recruit Black professionals into its markets business regardless of their experience in financial services, bank executives said.

Last Fall, the Wall Street giant launched the Morgan Stanley Experienced Professional Program, which invites Black professionals from any field to apply, in a bid to improve diversity within the business after nationwide protests against racial inequality over the summer. The structure was meant to cast a wider net to reach qualified candidates typically missed by the traditional Morgan Stanley recruitment process, said Derek Melvin, a managing director in the fixed income division who designed the program.

Since launching the program in its fixed income & business resource management divisions, the bank has added a second cohort to its equity research division and is currently recruiting for a third group within its equity sales and trading department. "We're looking for candidates that demonstrate success in their previous careers and a willingness to adapt and understand the transferable skills that would be relevant and beneficial in our world," said Sam Lalanne, head of diversity & inclusion of Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities group.

The first cohort started rigorous training last month and includes former lawyers, educators and government officials. One new hire spent his career as an aviation mechanic with Delta Air Lines, another was an intelligence officer, and another was a media producer. Less than a third of the group had a background in financial services.

Executives overseeing the initiative so far say they hope to see the model taken up by other lines of business across the firm. "The expectation is that the structure and the objectives of this program - of looking for applicants from diverse backgrounds with no experience in finance.....is definitely one that could be leveraged elsewhere," Lalanne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Japan extends virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that his government is extending a state of emergency in the Tokyo region for another two weeks because its medical systems are still strained by COVID-19 patients.At a government coronavirus t...

Owner of SUV which caused explosives scare near Ambani's house found dead

Hiren Mansukh, owner of the vehicle with explosives which had been found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence last week, was found dead in a creek in neighboring Thane on Friday, police said.Mansukh, around 45 years old, had g...

INSIGHT-EV rollout will require huge investments in strained U.S. power grids

During several days of brutal cold in Texas, the city of Austin saw its fleet of 12 new electric buses rendered inoperative by a statewide power outage. That problem will be magnified next year when officials plan to start purchasing electr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021