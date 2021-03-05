Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar gains across the board as Powell sticks to script

The dollar rose to multi-month highs against the euro, yen and Swiss franc on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed no concern about a recent sell-off in bonds. Last week, the Treasury yield soared to a one-year peak of 1.614%. Versus the yen, the dollar rose 0.4% to a nine-month high of 108.39 yen.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:39 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains across the board as Powell sticks to script

The dollar rose to multi-month highs against the euro, yen and Swiss franc on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed no concern about a recent sell-off in bonds. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal forum, Powell stuck to his stance of keeping interest rates low until the economy has recovered, adding that the sell-off in Treasuries was not "disorderly".

The Swiss franc fell to a seven-month low of 0.93110 francs per dollar and was flat at 0.92765 by 1153 GMT. The euro slipped 0.3% to a three-month low of $1.19345. "The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher post-Powell comments (as) many in the market I sense were looking for stronger rhetoric from the Fed to put a break on further rallies in yields," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank.

"We didn't get it and the dollar is pushing higher across the board on expectations of further increases in U.S. yields." The dollar index rose 0.3% to 91.907, a three-month high. Its gains came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 1.5%. Last week, the Treasury yield soared to a one-year peak of 1.614%.

Versus the yen, the dollar rose 0.4% to a nine-month high of 108.39 yen. Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso declined to comment on the yen's decline when asked about how the depreciation would affect the economy.

"With the BOJ's (Governor) Kuroda saying that the BOJ has no need to change its yield guidance, the yen is, along with the Swiss franc, taking the brunt of the dollar's yield-fuelled recovery," said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale. "Both look cheap, but the yen in particular isn't cheap enough yet". A rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and impending U.S. fiscal stimulus have boosted confidence in an economic recovery, adding fuel to expectations of higher inflation.

Riskier currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, slid along with stocks as investor sentiment again turned sour. The Aussie weakened 0.6% to $0.76690, an almost one-month low. The kiwi fell 0.7% to $0.7133.

Sterling briefly fell below $1.38 to a three-week low. It was last down 0.5% at $1.3826 In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell 1.8% to $47,493. Ethereum dropped 3.9% to $1,478.03.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Japan extends virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that his government is extending a state of emergency in the Tokyo region for another two weeks because its medical systems are still strained by COVID-19 patients.At a government coronavirus t...

Owner of SUV which caused explosives scare near Ambani's house found dead

Hiren Mansukh, owner of the vehicle with explosives which had been found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence last week, was found dead in a creek in neighboring Thane on Friday, police said.Mansukh, around 45 years old, had g...

INSIGHT-EV rollout will require huge investments in strained U.S. power grids

During several days of brutal cold in Texas, the city of Austin saw its fleet of 12 new electric buses rendered inoperative by a statewide power outage. That problem will be magnified next year when officials plan to start purchasing electr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021