Rupee falls by 19 paise to below 73 on high crude prices, strong dollar

The rupee slumped by 19 paise to close below the 73 mark against the US currency on Friday due to a stronger dollar and risk aversion in the global markets.

The greenback rose to a three-month high against a basket of world currencies after US Fed chairman dismissed concerns over rising US bond yields. Crude oil prices also advanced which hit the rupee sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.98 against the greenback and traded in the range of 72.73 - 73.09 during the day.

The rupee finally ended at 73.02 against the American currency, registering a fall of 19 paise over its previous closing. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.83 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.35 per cent to 91.95.

''US Dollar gained strength amid surge in bond yields. US treasury yields jumped on expectation that rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and government stimulus efforts will accelerate economic growth and inflation,'' said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Further, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated banks intention to keep easy monetary policies but failed to express concern about recent rise in yields, Mukadam said.

Forex traders said the local unit slumped on rising crude oil prices. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.59 per cent to USD 68.47 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 440.76 points or 0.87 per cent lower at 50,405.32, while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 142.65 points or 0.95 per cent to 14,938.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 223.11 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

''Indian rupee remained on backfoot for the second day following weaker Asian currencies after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comment fell short of trying to rein in bond yields. A gauge of the dollar’s strength climbed to the highest since November, boosted by real yield differentials while global equities pared losses,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said that the forex market and global risk sentiment will take cues from the path of US bond yields in the near term.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the Indian rupee depreciated on Friday as the dollar index extended Thursday's rebound amid the weak risk mood in the region. During the week, the rupee appreciated by 45 paise against the US dollar.

''For the week, the local unit appreciated aided by a slew of foreign dollar inflows and exporters’ greenback sales. The rupee traded in a broad 72.58 to 73.78 range this week,'' Iyer said.

''Volatility has been high in the past few sessions and today as well rupee traded in a broad range of 72.75 and 73.15. Rupee strengthened in the first half on back of RBI intervention and fell in the latter half following strength in the dollar against its major crosses,'' said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

