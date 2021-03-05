Left Menu

Tech hiring consistently above pre-pandemic levels: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:05 IST
As digitisation has increased in the country due to the pandemic, a report has showed that hiring in technology roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-COVID-19 levels, peaking in November 2020.

Job postings for technology-related positions in India rose 13 per cent in January from a year ago, according to a report by global job site Indeed.

While hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-pandemic levels, peaking 17 per cent in November 2020, it added.

The report is based on data of job listings on Indeed platform from January 2020 till January 2021.

Indeed.com Managing Director Sashi Kumar noted, ''With the pandemic necessitating 'remote working' and more technology-based business operations, organisations have had to ramp up their tech hiring to support this transition.'' He added that this is reflected in the company's data, which shows a steady upward shift. ''We believe that digitisation and 'virtual' operations will continue to increase in the near future, creating a strong demand for tech-related jobs across sectors.'' The top-10 fastest-rising tech jobs in India are led by application developer followed by IT security specialist, salesforce developer, site reliability engineer and cloud engineer.

Jobs for business intelligence developer, SAP consultant, senior quality assurance engineer, technical consultant and automation engineer also saw traction during this period, it said.

Hiring for tech roles was primarily driven by information technology, IT-enabled services, financial services, e-commerce and consulting sectors, it added.

