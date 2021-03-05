Left Menu

IT sector sales up 5.2 pc in Q3: RBI data

Information technology IT sector remained in the positive terrain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period and its sales increased by 5.2 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020-21, according to the RBI data on performance of private sector corporate released on Friday.The data is drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,692 listed non-government non-financial NGNF companies.With gradual easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in demand conditions, sales of 1,685 manufacturing companies expanded by 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y in October-December quarter of 2020-21 after recording contraction during the preceding six quarters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:09 IST
IT sector sales up 5.2 pc in Q3: RBI data

Information technology (IT) sector remained in the positive terrain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period and its sales increased by 5.2 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020-21, according to the RBI data on performance of private sector corporate released on Friday.

The data is drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,692 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

With gradual easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in demand conditions, sales of 1,685 manufacturing companies expanded by 7.4 per cent (Y-o-Y) in October-December quarter of 2020-21 after recording contraction during the preceding six quarters. The recovery was led by iron and steel, automobiles, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals companies.

''Information technology (IT) sector remained in positive terrain throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period and their sales increased by 5.2 per cent (Y-o-Y) in Q3:2020-21,'' the RBI said while releasing the data.

Sales of 165 IT companies stood at Rs 1,05,724 crore in the third quarter, up 5.2 per cent from Rs 1,01,001 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, non-IT services sector recorded lower contraction annually in sales [(-)5.7 per cent in Q3:2020-21 vis-à-vis (-)14.5 per cent in the previous quarter], which was supported by better performance of telecommunication, real estate and trade sector companies.

Staff cost growth increased for manufacturing and IT companies in October-December period of 2020-21, whereas it remained in contraction zone for non-IT services sectors. Manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials in tune with rise in sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECP has 'not and will never' come under any pressure: top election body on Pak PM's allegations

Pakistans election commission on Friday expressed shock and disappointment over Prime Minister Imran Khans allegations against it, asserting that the Senate elections were held as per the Constitution and it has never come under any sort of...

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, says Pant

Rishabh Pant single-handedly put India in command on the second day of the fourth Test against England with his third century in Test cricket. Having started cautiously, Pant took the English bowlers to the cleaners in the final session to ...

Sri Lanka buries first COVID-19 victims after long standoff

Sri Lanka ended its forced cremation policy by allowing the burial of two persons who succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Army chief Gen Shavendra Silva said on Friday.Amidst mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka revised a controversi...

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast

An ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast on Friday in Chhattisgarhs Naxal-affected Narayanpur district, officials said.Head Constable Ramter Mangesh of the 53rd battalion of the force was killed when an improvised explosive device IED plant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021