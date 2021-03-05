Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after solid increase in Feb payrolls

Updated: 05-03-2021 19:11 IST
U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Friday, with longer-dated Treasury yields jumping after data showed jobs growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected rate in February.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 28 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 56 points, or 0.45%.

Minutes before the data, Dow E-minis were up 98 points, or 0.32%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 47.5 points, or 0.38%.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

