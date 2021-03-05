Left Menu

Heranba Industries makes strong debut; lists with over 43 pc premium over issue price

Heranba Industries Limiteds initial public offering IPO was open for subscription between February 23 and February 25 to finance its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes and an offer for sale, as per a release.The IPO was for upto 90,15,000 equity shares for Rs 6,252.40 million of face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium offered through a book-building route at a price-band of Rs 626 to Rs 627 per equity share, the release added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:42 IST
Heranba Industries makes strong debut; lists with over 43 pc premium over issue price

Making a strong debut, Gujarat-based crop protection chemicals manufacturer Heranba Industries on Friday listed at a premium of over 43 per cent over its issue price of Rs 627.

On BSE, the scrip was listed at Rs 900, higher 43.54 per cent over the premium price.

However, shedding the intra-day gains, it closed the counter at Rs 812.25, down 9.75 per cent over the opening price.

On NSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 900. It settled at Rs 826, down 8.22 per cent over the opening price. Heranba Industries Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription between February 23 and February 25 to finance its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes and an offer for sale, as per a release.

''The IPO was for upto 90,15,000 equity shares for Rs 6,252.40 million of face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium offered through a book-building route at a price-band of Rs 626 to Rs 627 per equity share,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi says farm laws have to be repealed

As the farmers protest entered its hundredth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday the three agri laws have to be repealed by the government.Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not...

Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room

Indias middle and long distance coach Nikolai Snesarev of Belarus was on Friday found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Sports here, the Athletics Federation of India said.The dead body of the 72-year-old Snesarev, who re...

Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Waynes prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey Leagues all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parki...

11 'policemen' among 16 from Myanmar take refuge in Mizoram after coup

A total of 16 people of Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram since the neighbouring countrys military ousted the elected government in February, and 11 of them have claimed that they were police personnel, a sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021