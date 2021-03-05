UP: 1 killed, 6 injured after bus rams into van
A 30-year-old teacher was killed and six others were injured after a bus rammed into their van here on Friday, police said. SP Dehat, Rajkumar Aggarwal said a Bareilly-bound state roadways bus hit the Maruti van in which the teachers (shiksha mitra) were travelling near Bhamaura town here, killing Navneet Sharma on the spot. Ajit Singh Katheria, a block level leader of the teachers' union was also seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, the SP said. The others who were injured have been admitted to a private hospital. The state roadways bus driver has been nabbed and the vehicle seized, the SP added.
