Left Menu

Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers

The government said the new form would help it to police those rules. Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April. The government flagged that it would be introducing the new form for people to justify their travel in late January.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:04 IST
Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers

Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.

Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad. The government said the new form would help it to police those rules.

Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April. The government flagged that it would be introducing the new form for people to justify their travel in late January.

Also Read: Britain says making good progress on New Zealand trade deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi says farm laws have to be repealed

As the farmers protest entered its hundredth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday the three agri laws have to be repealed by the government.Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not...

Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room

Indias middle and long distance coach Nikolai Snesarev of Belarus was on Friday found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Sports here, the Athletics Federation of India said.The dead body of the 72-year-old Snesarev, who re...

Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Waynes prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey Leagues all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parki...

11 'policemen' among 16 from Myanmar take refuge in Mizoram after coup

A total of 16 people of Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram since the neighbouring countrys military ousted the elected government in February, and 11 of them have claimed that they were police personnel, a sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021