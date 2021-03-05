Left Menu

Haryana took 'decisive steps' to help farmers: Governor

The customary Governors address reflects the policies of the state government.Unlike the Congress government in Punjab which supports the farmers protest over the three new laws, the BJP-led M L Khattar government has backed the central legislation.Listing the steps taken to increase farmers income, Arya said Haryana procured nine crops from its own budget under the minimum support price MSP over the past year and also topped up the subsidy under the mission for integrated development of horticulture.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:22 IST
Haryana took 'decisive steps' to help farmers: Governor

Amid the continuing protest over the new agri-marketing laws, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Friday said the state government has taken several ''decisive steps'' towards doubling farmers' income. In his address at the beginning of the Budget session in the assembly, Arya said the Haryana government has ''vigorously pursued'' in the Supreme Court the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue, over which the state is locked in a dispute with neighbouring Punjab. He praised the state government for its ''apt handling'' of the coronavirus pandemic. The customary Governor’s address reflects the policies of the state government.

Unlike the Congress government in Punjab which supports the farmers’ protest over the three new laws, the BJP-led M L Khattar government has backed the central legislation.

Listing the steps taken to increase farmers' income, Arya said Haryana procured nine crops from its own budget under the minimum support price (MSP) over the past year and also topped up the subsidy under the mission for integrated development of horticulture. Haryana offers the highest price in the country of Rs 350 per quintal to its sugarcane farmers, he said. The state launched a diversification scheme to encourage paddy farmers to cultivate alternative crops like maize, cotton, bajra, pulses, vegetables and fruit during Kharif 2020, the Governor said. ''The government has also taken bold and effective steps to streamline procurement of foodgrain on an IT-enabled platform, resulting in a better interface with farmers and other stakeholders,'' he said. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government procured 74 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 7.49 lakh tonnes of mustard for Rabi 2020-21. During Kharif 2020-21, the government bought 56 lakh tonnes of paddy. Also, 7.76 lakh tonnes of bajra, maize, gram, sunflower and groundnut were added to the state’s procurement basket, he said..

The Governor read out only a small part of his 50-page address, telling the House to consider the rest read. Arya said the state vigorously pursued the matter in the Supreme Court, adding that it gave a verdict in favour of Haryana, “revalidating” the claim for its construction. He said the state government ''strongly registered'' its demand for the canal’s early construction with the Centre at a tripartite meeting which included the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab. Punjab has been opposing the construction of the canal for river water sharing between the two states. Noting that COVID vaccination programme has begun, Arya said government hoped that the pandemic will become a memory from the past.

He said the state government distributed essential commodities free of cost under the public distribution system from April to June 2020 during the pandemic. “During COVID-19, my government has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 730 crore to more than 17 lakh families at the rate of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per family,” he said. The government took several initiatives to revive the economy. The state witnessed robust growth in the second and the third quarter of 2020-21, he said.

The Governor said the new Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy seeks to position Haryana as a favoured investment destination. Its objective is to attract Rs 1 lakh crore investment and generate 5 lakh jobs in the state, he said. He mentioned the recently notified Haryana law to provide 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs that offer up to Rs 50,000 a month and said the government is committed to providing employment opportunities to the local youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu calls for repatriation of fugitive economic offenders

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon other nations to ensure that absconding economic offenders are immediately repatriated to the countries where they have committed the offence.He said that system should be tough with tho...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stumbles on jobs data, global equity markets flat

A gauge of global equity markets was little changed on Friday and Wall Street gave back some of its early gains as investors took stock of a report that at first blush showed faster-than-expected U.S. jobs growth but was also a reminder tha...

Cal HC stays orders for withdrawal of prosecution against Nandigram violence accused

The Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed 10 orders passed by the jurisdictional magistrate, granting consent for withdrawal of prosecution against accused persons in criminal cases at Nandigram in East Midnapore district.Passing the stay or...

Swiss Open: Sindhu wins; Praneeth, Jayaram, Satwik-Ashwini lose in quarters

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the semifinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan but it turned out to be a dismal day for other Indian shuttlers here on Friday.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021