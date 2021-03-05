Left Menu

Mobile firms urge govt to create policies to compete with countries not companies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:24 IST
Mobile firms urge govt to create policies to compete with countries not companies

Mobile manufacturers on Friday requested the government to come up with policies that focus on competition with countries and not companies, sectoral industry body ICEA said in a statement.

Addressing a webinar on production linked incentive scheme on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the scheme, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports, is expected to increase the country's production by USD 520 billion in the next five years.

The scheme was first notified to boost mobile manufacturing in the country, and later on, it was extended to other sectors after seeing traction of many global players in the segment, including Samsung, Apple's contract manufacturers, Dixon, and Lava.

''It is imperative to offset the disabilities vis-a-vis other countries and encourage Global Value Chains (GVC's) and domestic industry players to set-up manufacturing facilities in India. We need to build policies to compete with countries and not companies,'' ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents companies like Apple, Winstron, Lava, Vivo etc, in its recommendation to the Prime Minister Office and Niti Aayog said that there should be long term policies to address disabilities, stable tax regime aligned with the phased manufacturing plan, and review GST regime to boost domestic demand in the short term, among others.

''We are confident that on the basis of such forward-looking policy interventions, India should be able to focus its efforts to capture the investment opportunities originating from various global as well as domestic stakeholders to fulfil the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision to establish India as World's No 1 manufacturing hub. If we have to achieve USD 1 trillion of exports, electronics will be the largest contributor to it,'' Mohindroo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu calls for repatriation of fugitive economic offenders

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon other nations to ensure that absconding economic offenders are immediately repatriated to the countries where they have committed the offence.He said that system should be tough with tho...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stumbles on jobs data, global equity markets flat

A gauge of global equity markets was little changed on Friday and Wall Street gave back some of its early gains as investors took stock of a report that at first blush showed faster-than-expected U.S. jobs growth but was also a reminder tha...

Cal HC stays orders for withdrawal of prosecution against Nandigram violence accused

The Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed 10 orders passed by the jurisdictional magistrate, granting consent for withdrawal of prosecution against accused persons in criminal cases at Nandigram in East Midnapore district.Passing the stay or...

Swiss Open: Sindhu wins; Praneeth, Jayaram, Satwik-Ashwini lose in quarters

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the semifinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan but it turned out to be a dismal day for other Indian shuttlers here on Friday.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021