Left Menu

AfDB awards $2m grant to boost cybersecurity and financial inclusion in Africa

The grant will be disbursed through the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility, a blended finance vehicle, which the institution supports.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:31 IST
AfDB awards $2m grant to boost cybersecurity and financial inclusion in Africa
ACRC will be headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, and sub-regional resource centres will be set up in West and East Africa. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has awarded a $2 million grant to establish the African Cybersecurity Resource Center (ACRC) for Financial Inclusion to tackle cybercrime across Africa and to strengthen the resilience of digital financial ecosystems.

The grant will be disbursed through the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility, a blended finance vehicle, which the institution supports.

The project will take a three-pronged approach: the creation of an affordable shared platform to monitor cyber-attacks against financial service providers and individual customers; rollout of individualized advisory services to enable organisations to bolster their cybersecurity, and enhancement of cybersecurity talent development to ensure that African demand for expertise can be met.

ACRC will be headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, and sub-regional resource centres will be set up in West and East Africa. According to Quartz Africa, in 2017, cybercrime cost African countries $3.5 billion. Digital transactions frequently take place over mobile phones in Africa, many of which are insecure. Addressing this vulnerability is expected to boost trust in financial technology.

"The ADFI operational team and our partners are excited about this project as a secure digital financial services ecosystem is crucial for sustainable financial inclusion," said Sheila Okiro, the ADFI Coordinator. "We are counting on the ACRC members and operational partners to help lay the foundation to systemically tackle rising cybersecurity concerns and help build a sustainable model for dissemination of these critical services across the continent."

The project will potentially benefit 250 million vulnerable customers and 2,000-3,000 financial institutions across Africa. Under its gender component, ACRC will specifically target improved cybersecurity for 20-25 million women in five years, and aim to employ a workforce made up of at least 39% women.

ACRC is registered as a company under the ownership of Cyber4Dev, a consortium of two Luxembourg-based entities: Excellium Services and SecurityMadeIn.Lu will oversee governance and strategic decisions for the project. ACRC also has two implementing partners: Suricate Solutions, which will manage the attack-detection platform and lead the incident response team; and the University of Luxembourg, which will coordinate research, development and innovation.

The Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI) is a pan-African instrument designed to accelerate digital financial inclusion throughout Africa, with the goal of ensuring that an additional 332 million Africans (60% of them women) have access to the formal financial system. ADFI's partners are the French Development Agency (AFD); the French Treasury's Ministry of Economy and Finance; the Government of Luxembourg's Ministry of Finance; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; and the African Development Bank, which also hosts the fund.

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss Open: Sindhu wins; Praneeth, Jayaram, Satwik-Ashwini lose in quarters

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the semifinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan but it turned out to be a dismal day for other Indian shuttlers here on Friday.W...

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a money laundering case, an ED official told ANI. As per the official, Mufti has been asked to appear before the investigating agenc...

Naidu calls for repatriation of fugitive economic offenders

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon other nations to ensure that absconding economic offenders are immediately repatriated to the countries where they have committed the offence.He said that system should be tough with tho...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stumbles on jobs data, global equity markets flat

A gauge of global equity markets was little changed on Friday and Wall Street gave back some of its early gains as investors took stock of a report that at first blush showed faster-than-expected U.S. jobs growth but was also a reminder tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021