Rs 11 lakh worth gold seized from two passengers at MIA

About 238 grams of gold worth Rs 11 lakh was seized by Customs officials on Friday from two passengers at the Mangalore International Airport.

The gold was concealed as gold foils pasted to the bottom of make up foundation boxes, customs sources said.

The two passengers, who arrived here from Dubai, had also hidden pouches with gold powder under their armpits, it said

