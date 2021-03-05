Left Menu

AYUSH Ministry PSU IMPCL to sell its products on government e-market portal

Thousands of patients and other clients who visit government Ayush hospitals every day stand to gain because of this increased availability of such medicines even in far-flung areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:43 IST
Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), the public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of AYUSH, has tied up with the government e-market (GeM) portal for selling its products online.

The deal between IMPCL and GeM was finalised on March 3, according to an official statement.

IMPCL with a turnover of Rs 100 crore is one of the most-trusted manufacturers of Ayush medicines in the country and is known for the authenticity of its formulations, it stated.

Following the tie-up, ayurvedic and unani medicines of IMPCL will figure on the GeM portal to hundreds of government sector buyers at prices finalised by the Ministry of Finance. ''This will facilitate quick procurement of these medicines by central and state government institutions for their healthcare programmes. Thus, this tie-up between GeM and IMPCL also helps to streamline the procurement and distribution of Ayurvedic and Unani medicines by state units,'' the statement said.

Thousands of patients and other clients who visit government Ayush hospitals every day stand to gain because of this increased availability of such medicines even in far-flung areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

