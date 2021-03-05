Left Menu

Cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given crosses 1.90 cr: Govt

A total of 8,25,537 beneficiaries include 5,00,942 people aged over 60 years and 77,325 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:00 IST
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.90 crore with 10,34,672 vaccine jabs being given till Friday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

''Total 10,34,672 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the forty-ninth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of which, 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,09,135 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

A total of 8,25,537 beneficiaries include 5,00,942 people aged over 60 years and 77,325 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities.

A total of 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Friday 7 pm. These include 68,96,529 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 32,94,612 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 62,94,755 FLWs (first dose), 1,23,191 FLWs (second dose), 21,17,862 beneficiaries over 60- years-old and 3,13,226 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

