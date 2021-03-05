Left Menu

Food & Civil Supplies Dept writes to Delhi government school principals

In a letter to principals of 11 government schools in Sultanpur Majra in northwest Delhi, the food supply officer concerned said the empty bags of non-PDS foodgrains stored in schoolrooms should be auctioned by the Food and Supply department officials.The money so collected will be credited to the governments account, it said.The government had distributed dry ration among the needy during the lockdown.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has written to principals of government schools in northwest Delhi seeking information about ''empty'' gunny bags used for food grain distribution among the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to principals of 11 government schools in Sultanpur Majra in northwest Delhi, the food supply officer concerned said the ''empty bags of non-PDS foodgrains stored in schoolrooms should be auctioned by the Food and Supply department officials''.

The money so collected will be credited to the government's account, it said.

The government had distributed dry ration among the needy during the lockdown. Government schools were also used as distribution centres for this purpose. According to the letter, there are more than 10,000 empty gunny bags stored in 11 government schools in Sultanpur Majra. PTI GVS KJ

