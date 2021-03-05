J-K police to seize vehicles used in terrorist activities

Five vehicles, including three cars, used in terrorist activities such as transportation of arms and ammunition for militants will be seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said on Friday.

The seizures will be made as per directions and sanction orders issued by the police headquarters, they said.

Following due procedures, the police headquarters has accorded sanction for seizure of a Mahindra Bolero car, an auto-load carrier, an Eon Car, a Tavera and a truck, the officials said.

They said that the seizures are being made as part of an operation to take into custody vehicles that were used for transportation of arms and ammunition and terrorists.

Orders to seize such vehicles were issued under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the officials said.

In the last few days, 10 vehicles, including two-wheelers, have been seized as part of the operation, they said. Section 25 of the act provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith, the officials said.