I-T Dept sets up control room for complaints regarding use of black money during Assam Assembly polls

The investigative wing of the Income Tax Department, Guwahati has set up a round-the-clock control room till April 6, aimed at curbing the use of black money for electoral purposes in the Assam Assembly polls beginning March 27.

Any complaint regarding movement of cash and valuables can be shared by contacting a toll-free number of the control room, through Whatsapp or email, an official release said on Friday.

''All the citizens can use this facility and contribute towards ensuring free and fair elections,'' it said.

