France welcomes U.S, EU tariff freeze in aircraft dispute

France welcomed news on Friday that the European Union and the United States had agreed to suspend for four months tariffs imposed in a dispute over aircraft subsidies.

"We are at last ending the trade war between the United States and Europe that only makes losers. I am pleased for our French winegrowers. We must keep going on the road of cooperation in order to reach a final deal," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.

