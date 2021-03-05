France welcomes U.S, EU tariff freeze in aircraft dispute
France welcomed news on Friday that the European Union and the United States had agreed to suspend for four months tariffs imposed in a dispute over aircraft subsidies. "We are at last ending the trade war between the United States and Europe that only makes losers. I am pleased for our French winegrowers.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:11 IST
"We are at last ending the trade war between the United States and Europe that only makes losers. I am pleased for our French winegrowers. We must keep going on the road of cooperation in order to reach a final deal," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
