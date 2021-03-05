Left Menu

U.S., EU agree tariff freeze in aircraft dispute, says EU

The European Union and the United States have agreed to suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports in a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

The European Union and the United States have agreed to suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports in a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. Von der Leyen said in a statement that she had talked by telephone with U.S. President Joe Biden and said both had agreed a four-month suspension and were committed to focus on resolving the dispute.

"This is excellent news for businesses and industries on both sides of the Atlantic, and a very positive signal for our economic cooperation in the years to come," she said. The United States has tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods and the European Union duties on $4 billion of U.S. imports resulting from long-running World Trade Organization cases over subsidies for planemakers Airbus and Boeing.

Friday's agreement between Brussels and Washington mirrors the four-month tariff suspension agreed on Thursday by the United States and Britain. EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis hailed the new agreement as a significant step forward.

"It marks a reset in our relationship with our biggest and economically most important partner. Removing these tariffs is a win-win for both sides, at a time when the pandemic is hurting our workers and our economies," he said.

