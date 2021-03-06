United 777 plane flew fewer than half of flights allowed between checks -NTSB

United 777 plane flew fewer than half of flights allowed between checks -NTSBReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:11 IST
A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Feb. 20 had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on Friday.
The Boeing Co 777 plane had flown 2,979 cycles, equivalent to one take-off and landing, which compares to the checks every 6,500 cycles mandated after a separate United engine incident in 2018, the NTSB said.
